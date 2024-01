Lawrence Wright On 'Mr. Texas' : Fresh Air Lawrence Wright, who is known for best selling books about Al Qaeda and Scientology, has a new novel about the colorful world of Texas politics. In Mr. Texas, a naive rancher lucks into a seat in the state legislature, where he meets lobbyists, influence peddlers, conspiracy mongers and power brokers. Wright spoke with Dave Davies about their home state.



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Blackouts by Justin Torres.

Fresh Air Lawrence Wright On 'Mr. Texas' Lawrence Wright On 'Mr. Texas' Listen · 46:06 46:06 Lawrence Wright, who is known for best selling books about Al Qaeda and Scientology, has a new novel about the colorful world of Texas politics. In Mr. Texas, a naive rancher lucks into a seat in the state legislature, where he meets lobbyists, influence peddlers, conspiracy mongers and power brokers. Wright spoke with Dave Davies about their home state.



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Blackouts by Justin Torres. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor