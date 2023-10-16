The Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

As Israel's military prepares for a ground war, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has become increasingly dire with water, food, and fuel in dangerously low supply.

Israel cut off fuel, electricity, and water in retaliation for Hamas' surprise attack last Saturday. Israel says more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and at least 199 taken hostage.

Over the weekend, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes surpassed 2,750 according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza relies on Israel for roughly one-third of all available drinking water, according to the territory's water authority.

On Sunday, Israel's Energy Minister said it would renew water supplies in parts of southern Gaza after an agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden was reached.

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are fleeing south after the Israeli Government told residents to evacuate.

But the enclave is one of the most densely populated places in the world. About half of Gazans are children under 18. And most have nowhere to go.

What comes next for Gazans and the world as an Israeli ground invasion approaches?

Senior News Editor at Al-Monitor Joyce Karam, Middle East Correspondent at The Economist Gregg Carlstrom, and Tech and Foreign Affairs Journalist at The Thomson Reuters Foundation Avi Asher-Schapiro join us for the conversation.

