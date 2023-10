Israel tells northern Gaza to evacuate, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flee Israel's retaliation against Hamas for deadly attack on southern Israel has upended life for all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents. Bombardment by air and sea has killed more than 2,700 Palestinians.

