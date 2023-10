It was 100 years ago that Walt Disney founded The Walt Disney Company The company has become a pop culture empire — with movies such as Fantasia and Frozen. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Disney is releasing a restored 4k version of the 1937 film Snow White.

