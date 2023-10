Food and water in Gaza are scarce. U.N. is limited in what it can do for civilians NPR's A Martinez talks to Adnan Abu-Hasna of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, about the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

