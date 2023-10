Heir to banana fortune, Daniel Noboa, wins Ecuador's presidential runoff election Ecuadorians have elected a new president amid unprecedented violence in the country, and the assassination of one of the candidates.

Latin America Heir to banana fortune, Daniel Noboa, wins Ecuador's presidential runoff election