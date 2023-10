A man in Georgia had sticker shock after he was stopped for speeding The motorist got a ticket for $1.4 million, and was told it wasn't a clerical error. The court said the number is a placeholder until the real fine is decided after a court appearance.

National A man in Georgia had sticker shock after he was stopped for speeding A man in Georgia had sticker shock after he was stopped for speeding Listen · 0:28 0:28 The motorist got a ticket for $1.4 million, and was told it wasn't a clerical error. The court said the number is a placeholder until the real fine is decided after a court appearance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor