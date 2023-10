What Biden and Republicans are saying about Israel President Biden has taken a very pro-Israel stance since the Hamas attacks. But starting on Friday, the president has begun to talk more about the situation on the ground in Gaza.

Politics What Biden and Republicans are saying about Israel What Biden and Republicans are saying about Israel Listen · 3:59 3:59 President Biden has taken a very pro-Israel stance since the Hamas attacks. But starting on Friday, the president has begun to talk more about the situation on the ground in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor