Rite-Aid files for bankruptcy amid deluge of opioid lawsuits The national pharmacy chain faces more than a thousand lawsuits linked to the sale of Oxycontin and other opioid pain pills.

Business Rite-Aid files for bankruptcy amid deluge of opioid lawsuits Rite-Aid files for bankruptcy amid deluge of opioid lawsuits Listen · 3:54 3:54 The national pharmacy chain faces more than a thousand lawsuits linked to the sale of Oxycontin and other opioid pain pills. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor