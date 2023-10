The latest in Gaza as power, drinking water and medical supplies are running out Israel vows it's preparing a land attack after 10 days of air strikes after Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 people in Israel. Power, potable water and medical supplies are running out in Gaza.

