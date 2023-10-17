#2388: Don't Forget to Floss : The Best of Car Talk Dierdre's Volvo has some broken teeth on it's flywheel. Instead of just replacing it, her mechanic wants to fabricate and weld individual replacement teeth onto the damaged flywheel. Will this work, or is Dierdre's mechanic just a wannabe dentist masquerading as a mechanic? Pass the laughing gas and find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2388: Don't Forget to Floss

Listen · 30:23