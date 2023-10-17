Code Switch: Baltimore teens are fighting for environmental justice — and winning

Enlarge this image toggle caption B.A. Parker/NPR B.A. Parker/NPR

From our friends at Code Switch, we present a story about a group of student activists in Baltimore and how their efforts to make their neighborhood healthier has them facing big coal — and actually making gains.

To read the full story, check out the original episode here.

This episode was originally produced by Courtney Stein. It was edited by Dalia Mortada, Neela Banerjee and Bilal Qureshi. Our engineer was Josh Newell. Additional production and editing was done by Liam McBain and Jessica Placzek.