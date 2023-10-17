Accessibility links
Baltimore student activists are fighting big coal — and winning : It's Been a Minute From our friends at Code Switch, we present a story about one group of student activists in Baltimore and how their efforts to make their neighborhood healthier has them facing big coal — and actually making gains.

Code Switch: Baltimore teens are fighting for environmental justice — and winning

Students give a presentation at a construction site in South Baltimore. The student activists, who formed the group Free Your Voice, are fighting against a very different kind of danger in their neighborhood: air pollution and climate change. B.A. Parker/NPR hide caption

B.A. Parker/NPR

From our friends at Code Switch, we present a story about a group of student activists in Baltimore and how their efforts to make their neighborhood healthier has them facing big coal — and actually making gains.

To read the full story, check out the original episode here.

This episode was originally produced by Courtney Stein. It was edited by Dalia Mortada, Neela Banerjee and Bilal Qureshi. Our engineer was Josh Newell. Additional production and editing was done by Liam McBain and Jessica Placzek.