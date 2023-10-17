Bob Odenkirk on his new children's book, 'Zilot & Other Important Rhymes'

Bob Odenkirk is an alt-comedy legend.

He wrote for Saturday Night Live and the Ben Stiller Show in the 90s. Alongside David Cross, he also co-created and starred in the excellent sketch comedy series, Mr. Show.

Then he got the part in Breaking Bad as Saul Goodman.

With the show's cult following, Odenkirk went from a beloved and sort-of-famous comedy person to a really famous drama person. He even got his own spinoff, Better Call Saul.

Recently, Odenkirk's ventured into poetry. He co-authored a book called Zilot & Other Important Rhymes alongside his children Eryn and Nate. It's sweet, sincere, funny and very, very silly.

On Bullseye, Bob Odenkirk stops by to talk about the writing process behind his latest book. He gets into how he turned his worn notebook into a book of poetry with the help of his children. Plus, we'll talk about how he's embraced his transition from funny guy to serious actor.

Zilot & Other Important Rhymes is out now. Go find it at your local bookstore or online.