Fresh Air Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith Listen · 45:52 45:52 Jada Pinkett Smith dominated headlines with the news that she and her husband, famed actor Will Smith, have been separated for 7 years. It was one of several explosive revelations in her new memoir Worthy. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about her unconventional marriage, life growing up in Baltimore, and her acting career. She also shares intimate details about her childhood friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur and the infamous slap at the Oscars.