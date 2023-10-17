Why How We Talk About Gender Matters

Back in 2015, Schuyler Bailar made headlines for being the first openly transgender athlete to compete on a Division 1 NCAA sports team.

Now, he's an advocate for transgender inclusion. His new book is called "He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters."

In the years since Schuyler raced as a member of the Harvard men's swim team, the battle over transgender inclusion in sports has become more contentious.

Since 2020, 18 states have passed laws restricting participation in sports for trans women and girls and five other states passed laws applying to all trans athletes, according to an ESPN analysis.

We discuss why the way we talk about gender matters.

