'Roman Stories' is Pulitzer Prize–winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's latest collection NPR's Leila Fadel talks to author Jhumpa Lahiri, who turns Rome into a central character in her new story collection.

Author Interviews 'Roman Stories' is Pulitzer Prize–winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's latest collection 'Roman Stories' is Pulitzer Prize–winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's latest collection Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to author Jhumpa Lahiri, who turns Rome into a central character in her new story collection. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor