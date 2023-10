Separated at the border: U.S. government agrees to settlement with migrant families The U.S. government has agreed to reunite and compensate thousands of migrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration.

National Separated at the border: U.S. government agrees to settlement with migrant families Separated at the border: U.S. government agrees to settlement with migrant families Listen · 2:14 2:14 The U.S. government has agreed to reunite and compensate thousands of migrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor