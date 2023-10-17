There's a new hottest pepper in the world and it's called Pepper X

It was grown by the maker of the former hottest pepper in the world. The Scoville Scale, which measures heat, indicates a regular jalapeno is usually up to 8,000. Pepper X is rated nearly 2.7 million.

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Get a glass of milk ready, because there's a new hottest pepper in the world, Pepper X, grown by Ed Currie, the maker of the Carolina Reaper, which was the former hottest pepper in the world. Now, this is not just a claim. Something called the Scoville scale measures heat, and a regular jalapeno is usually up to 8,000. Pepper X is rated 2.7 million, and Currie ate one. He said the cramps were horrible. It's MORNING EDITION.

