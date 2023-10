There's a new hottest pepper in the world and it's called Pepper X It was grown by the maker of the former hottest pepper in the world. The Scoville Scale, which measures heat, indicates a regular jalapeno is usually up to 8,000. Pepper X is rated nearly 2.7 million.

