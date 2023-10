Federal court allows Albuquerque gun ban to stand while lawsuits proceed A federal court in New Mexico has let stand, for the time being, a controversial gun ban in Albuquerque's parks and playgrounds. The governor frames the ban as a response to a public health emergency.

National Federal court allows Albuquerque gun ban to stand while lawsuits proceed Federal court allows Albuquerque gun ban to stand while lawsuits proceed Listen · 5:00 5:00 A federal court in New Mexico has let stand, for the time being, a controversial gun ban in Albuquerque's parks and playgrounds. The governor frames the ban as a response to a public health emergency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor