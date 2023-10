Members of the House will try again to elect a new speaker The House is expected to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan to be speaker. Jordan is popular with the Republican base, and has Donald Trump's endorsement for the job.

