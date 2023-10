Funeral held for 6-year-old boy killed in an apparent anti-Muslim attack NPR's A Martinez talks to Illinois state Representative Abdelnasser Rashid about the killing of a six-year-old Palestinian American boy in what prosecutors call a hate crime.

