The devastation after the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds of people Hundreds of people have been killed in a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza according to Palestinian officials and the World Health Organisation

Middle East The devastation after the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds of people The devastation after the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds of people Listen · 7:13 7:13 Hundreds of people have been killed in a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza according to Palestinian officials and the World Health Organisation Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor