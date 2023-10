For people who get health care coverage through their jobs, the cost is rising A new report shows that monthly costs for those health plans rose in 2023. Premiums increased 7%, and that trend is expected to continue next year.

Health For people who get health care coverage through their jobs, the cost is rising For people who get health care coverage through their jobs, the cost is rising Listen · 2:30 2:30 A new report shows that monthly costs for those health plans rose in 2023. Premiums increased 7%, and that trend is expected to continue next year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor