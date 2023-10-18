People in Rep. Jim Jordan's Ohio district have mixed feelings about the GOP firebrand

Jim Jordan wants to be speaker of the House, and he has the support of some House Republicans. But back home, opinions are mixed about his quest and about how Congress is — or is not — working.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Congressman Jim Jordan is hoping to become House speaker when voting resumes today. Jordan's reputation as a firebrand is an asset to his supporters, but for his detractors, it is a liability. NPR's Sarah McCammon tells us more from Jordan's district in central Ohio.

SARAH MCCAMMON, BYLINE: When you ask about her Congressman, Jim Jordan, Linda Settlage (ph) doesn't hold back.

LINDA SETTLAGE: Don't like him at all. He doesn't do anything for us at all. He just yells and screams and causes trouble.

MCCAMMON: Settlage was enjoying breakfast at LuLu's Diner in Lima, Ohio, on Tuesday. She says Jordan should focus on improving health care and the economy at home. As a Democrat, Settlage is in the minority here. Jordan won reelection in 2022 with nearly 70% of the vote. Blake Kenner of nearby Bellefontaine can understand why Jordan enjoys that level of support.

BLAKE KENNER: I like him as a person. I know him. I've met him.

MCCAMMON: Kenner is a retired cop, now a school resource officer. When it comes to Jordan, there's one thing he can't get past, though.

KENNER: I think it kind of left a bad taste in my mouth on the January 6 incident.

MCCAMMON: Kenner was dining at Kewpee, a popular burger joint in Lima earlier this week. He says he's concerned about Jordan's involvement in the rally led by former President Donald Trump on January 6.

KENNER: That incident turned my stomach. I saw police officers trying to do their job and being fought by their own citizens. For anyone to support it is sickening.

MCCAMMON: Back at the diner, Russell Blue (ph), who lives in a rural area in Jordan's district, has no issue with his reputation as a right-wing rabble-rouser.

RUSSELL BLUE: Well, I think he's a bulldog. He's got some good ideas.

MCCAMMON: The bigger concern for Blue is the Republican Party's inability to come together.

BLUE: Why can't you guys agree at least once or twice? We don't have time for this.

MCCAMMON: As long as Republicans can't choose a speaker, Congress can't function, even as they face the looming prospect of a government shutdown in less than a month.

Sarah McCammon, NPR News, Lima, Ohio.

