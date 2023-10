U.S. aims to contain Israel-Hamas war but there are fears the violence is spreading A deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza had an immediate impact on President Biden's trip — calling off a visit to Jordan. His message in Tel Aviv will be much more about safeguarding civilians in Gaza.

Middle East U.S. aims to contain Israel-Hamas war but there are fears the violence is spreading U.S. aims to contain Israel-Hamas war but there are fears the violence is spreading Audio will be available later today. A deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza had an immediate impact on President Biden's trip — calling off a visit to Jordan. His message in Tel Aviv will be much more about safeguarding civilians in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor