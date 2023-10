Trump returns to New York courtroom as business associates testify in fraud trail Donald Trump was back in court Tuesday for the civil case alleging a widespread business conspiracy. He watched as witnesses gave evidence of ways his company lied about the value of its properties.

Law Trump returns to New York courtroom as business associates testify in fraud trail Trump returns to New York courtroom as business associates testify in fraud trail Audio will be available later today. Donald Trump was back in court Tuesday for the civil case alleging a widespread business conspiracy. He watched as witnesses gave evidence of ways his company lied about the value of its properties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor