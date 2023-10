Some users of X, formerly Twitter, will have to pay $1 a year to tweet on the site The move only applies to new users in the Philippines and in New Zealand. Why them? The posting on X doesn't say. Elon Musk has said he wants to stop fake accounts and bots from taking over the site.

