The bombing of a hospital in Gaza sparks protests across the Middle East The bombing of the Gaza hospital has sparked anger across the Arab world — including on the streets. In Amman, Jordan, security forces tear gassed protestors trying to reach the Israeli embassy.

Middle East The bombing of a hospital in Gaza sparks protests across the Middle East Audio will be available later today.