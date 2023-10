Biden makes deal on aid delivery to Gaza In his visit to Israel, President Biden made a deal on limited humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. Twelve days ago, Hamas killed 1,400 people in Israel. More than 3,400 people have been killed in Gaza.

Middle East Biden makes deal on aid delivery to Gaza Biden makes deal on aid delivery to Gaza Listen · 5:52 5:52 In his visit to Israel, President Biden made a deal on limited humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. Twelve days ago, Hamas killed 1,400 people in Israel. More than 3,400 people have been killed in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor