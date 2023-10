What we know about the origins of the explosion at a Gaza hospital The origins of the blast that killed hundreds of people at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza are unclear. Israelis and Palestinians are trading blame.

Middle East What we know about the origins of the explosion at a Gaza hospital What we know about the origins of the explosion at a Gaza hospital Listen · 5:40 5:40 The origins of the blast that killed hundreds of people at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza are unclear. Israelis and Palestinians are trading blame. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor