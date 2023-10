Can the U.S. stand with both Israel and Ukraine? U.S. ambassador to NATO weighs in NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith about how the U.S. can support both Israel and Ukraine.

World Can the U.S. stand with both Israel and Ukraine? U.S. ambassador to NATO weighs in Can the U.S. stand with both Israel and Ukraine? U.S. ambassador to NATO weighs in Listen · 5:33 5:33 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith about how the U.S. can support both Israel and Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor