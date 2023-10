Rep. Jim Jordan fails second ballot for speaker Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, failed a second ballot for Speaker of the House, leaving the chamber and the GOP without a path forward.

Politics Rep. Jim Jordan fails second ballot for speaker Rep. Jim Jordan fails second ballot for speaker Listen · 3:53 3:53 Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, failed a second ballot for Speaker of the House, leaving the chamber and the GOP without a path forward. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor