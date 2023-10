Missing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway's killer has confessed Eighteen years after the disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba, Joran van der Sloot finally confessed to killing her.

World Missing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway's killer has confessed Missing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway's killer has confessed Audio will be available later today. Eighteen years after the disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba, Joran van der Sloot finally confessed to killing her. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor