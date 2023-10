Thousands of protestors turned out in Washington, D.C., to support Palestinians One large group of protestors marched in support of Palestinians, and sat down in the rotunda of a congressional office building chanting and singing.

One large group of protestors marched in support of Palestinians, and sat down in the rotunda of a congressional office building chanting and singing.