Sports WNBA champions: Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 70-69 WNBA champions: Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 70-69 Listen · 0:27 0:27 It's rare for a WNBA team to win two championships in a row — it's been over two decades since it last happened. Wednesday night the Las Vegas Aces secured bragging rights as back-to-back champs.