DeSantis presidential campaign retools its message in an effort to catch up to Trump The attempt to be both like Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump and in contrast to him has overshadowed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.

National DeSantis presidential campaign retools its message in an effort to catch up to Trump DeSantis presidential campaign retools its message in an effort to catch up to Trump Audio will be available later today. The attempt to be both like Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump and in contrast to him has overshadowed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor