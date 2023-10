Civilians send basic supplies to Israeli military, raising questions on preparedness Israel is mobilizing a large number of troops to fight Hamas, but there are shortages of basic supplies Israeli civilians are stepping up, however, sending whatever items are needed.

Israel is mobilizing a large number of troops to fight Hamas, but there are shortages of basic supplies Israeli civilians are stepping up, however, sending whatever items are needed.