Remembering jazz pianist Carla Bley, dead at 87 Jazz master Carla Bley wrote hundreds of compositions — some of which are now considered standards. She died this week in New York of complications from brain cancer, her husband said. She was 87.

Obituaries Remembering jazz pianist Carla Bley, dead at 87 Remembering jazz pianist Carla Bley, dead at 87 Listen · 3:06 3:06 Jazz master Carla Bley wrote hundreds of compositions — some of which are now considered standards. She died this week in New York of complications from brain cancer, her husband said. She was 87. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor