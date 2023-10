23 years ago, Israelis and Palestinians were talking about a two-state solution NPR's Scott Detrow talks with ambassador Dennis Ross about how close Palestinian leader Arafat and Israel's prime minister came to an agreement for a two-state solution.

Middle East 23 years ago, Israelis and Palestinians were talking about a two-state solution 23 years ago, Israelis and Palestinians were talking about a two-state solution Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with ambassador Dennis Ross about how close Palestinian leader Arafat and Israel's prime minister came to an agreement for a two-state solution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor