When your boss is also your landlord: Employers are offering rentals to their workers To find housing for workers, some employers in Vermont are turning into landlords. But the relationship to the employee renters can be tricky.

Economy When your boss is also your landlord: Employers are offering rentals to their workers When your boss is also your landlord: Employers are offering rentals to their workers Audio will be available later today. To find housing for workers, some employers in Vermont are turning into landlords. But the relationship to the employee renters can be tricky. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor