Blues legend Bobby Rush on the song that changed his life

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today. This time around, we're joined by a blues great – Bobby Rush.

When he got his start, he played with other greats like Jimmy Reed, Buddy Guy and Howlin' Wolf. But whereas Reed, Guy and Wolf were virtuosos at their instruments, scholars of the blues – Bobby Rush was something different.

All you need to do is listen to Chicken Heads or I Ain't Studdin You – and it becomes clear that his songwriting style is audacious, funny, and eclectic.

Rush is now 89 and he isn't slowing down yet. He won a Grammy award for his 2017 album Porcupine Meat.

When we asked Bobby about the song that changed his life, he picked one recorded by a close friend of his – My Babe by Little Walter.

Bobby's latest record All My Love For You is out now.