The News Roundup For October 20, 2023

The U.S. Department of Defense has ordered some 2,000 troops to prepare to deploy to the Middle East to support the Israeli military in its siege of Gaza. The troops reportedly will likely not serve in combat roles, but will rather provide medical and logistical expertise.

House Republicans continue to spin their wheels in search of a new speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan failed to reach the voting threshold of 217 needed to assume the mantle. Meanwhile, conservative pundits and analysts are getting involved in trying to sway GOP holdouts.

Home sales and mortgage demands are in free fall as interest rates continue to climb. The median home price in the U.S. rose 2.8 percent since 2022.

President Joe Biden flew to Israel this week for a brief visit amid the country's preparation for a ground invasion of Gaza. During his brief, 7-hour stay, he managed to help push through a deal for humanitarian aid trucks to travel through Egypt to Gaza.

India's Supreme Court refused to legalize same-sex marriage this week, disappointing millions of LGBTQ+ couples, activists, and allies.

The Polish election finished with major losses for the country's nationalist right. The man set to take over the country's presidency, Donald Tusk, looks likely to remove the ruling populist party from power.

The New York Times' Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Vice News' Todd Zwilich, and Huff Post's Arthur Delaney, join 1A Guest Host Niala Boodhoo to guide us through the week's biggest headlines.

The Economist's David Rennie, Bloomberg's Anna Edgerton, and Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress James Kitfield join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

