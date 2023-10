China is subtly increasing military pressure on Taiwan without declaring an invasion A month ago, a record number of Chinese fighter planes — 103 of them — flew around Taiwan in just one day. The strategy is meant to wear Taiwan down without ever invading.

A month ago, a record number of Chinese fighter planes — 103 of them — flew around Taiwan in just one day. The strategy is meant to wear Taiwan down without ever invading.