Maluma on becoming a new dad and using music to defy stereotypes about Colombia

The man formerly known as "Papi Juancho" is about to become a real-life papi. The Colombian star sat down with Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras to talk about becoming a new father, how he uses music about love to overcome stereotypes about Colombia and how he cultivates new talent for his record label from social media.