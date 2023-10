The UAW strike is not the first time a union weaponized the element of surprise The United Auto Workers union is showing the power of surprise as they threaten future strikes. That tactic was pioneered by a different union. Flight attendants.

The United Auto Workers union is showing the power of surprise as they threaten future strikes. That tactic was pioneered by a different union. Flight attendants.