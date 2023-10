In Gaza, medical supplies, food and water are running dangerously low NPR's Michel Martin talks to Samer Abdeljaber, the World Food Program's Palestine Country director, about the U.N. organization's efforts to get food aid into Gaza.

Middle East In Gaza, medical supplies, food and water are running dangerously low In Gaza, medical supplies, food and water are running dangerously low Listen · 4:07 4:07 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Samer Abdeljaber, the World Food Program's Palestine Country director, about the U.N. organization's efforts to get food aid into Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor