Animals Doctor tells patient, who is feeling said, that to feel better she should get a cat Doctor tells patient, who is feeling said, that to feel better she should get a cat Listen · 0:27 0:27 When Robin Sipes told her pulmonologist that her cat had died and she was feeling down, he told her pets can improve feelings of loneliness. On her way home, Sipes found a kitten who needed a home.