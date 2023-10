Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has dropped his bid to become speaker of the House Republicans met behind closed doors and took a secret ballot to see if lawmakers wanted Jim Jordan to stay in the race for speaker of the House. They did not, and Jordan dropped out.

Politics Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has dropped his bid to become speaker of the House Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has dropped his bid to become speaker of the House Audio will be available later today. Republicans met behind closed doors and took a secret ballot to see if lawmakers wanted Jim Jordan to stay in the race for speaker of the House. They did not, and Jordan dropped out. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor