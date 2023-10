Blink-182 is back with reunion record 'One More Time' Blink-182's new album is called One More Time, and it's the first for their classic lineup in 12 years — the same three members who landed those pop-punk hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Review Music Reviews Blink-182 is back with reunion record 'One More Time' Blink-182 is back with reunion record 'One More Time' Listen · 4:15 4:15 Blink-182's new album is called One More Time, and it's the first for their classic lineup in 12 years — the same three members who landed those pop-punk hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor